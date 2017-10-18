Law & Order: SVU Preview: Benson Promises to Help Walking Dead Star "Fight Back"

When you have Olivia Benson on your side, nothing else matters. In the sneak preview of the Wednesday, Oct. 18 episode of Law & Order: SVU, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) meet with a young teenager who was raped, but she doesn't remember the assault. Just waking up after it, hurt and marked.

"I smoked a joint. I never do that," Mandy, played by The Walking Dead's Brighton Sharbino tells Benson and Rollins.

"That's OK, that has nothing to do with this," Benson tells her. But the girl thinks her life is ruined. Her reputation is done for and she's being cyberbullied.