Facts of Life's Mindy Cohn Opens Up About Her 5-Year Fight Against Breast Cancer

When most people think of Mindy Cohn, they think of her funny, bubbly character Natalie Green. But in a new interview with People, The Facts of Life actress took on a more serious tone and addressed her five-year fight against breast cancer.

According to People, Cohn, 51, first discovered she had breast cancer in 2012 and proceeded to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. In the article, Cohn revealed how her battle with cancer affected her physically and emotionally.

"I've always been an optimist," she told the magazine. "But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."