Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Says Team Doctor Molested Her as a Teen: "This Is Not Just Happening in Hollywood"

"Is it possible to put an end to this type of abuse? Is it possible for survivors to speak out, without putting careers, and dreams in jeopardy? I hope so. Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it's time to take our power back," she signed off. "And remember, it's never too late to speak up."

Following Maroney's statement, USA Gymnastics issued the following:

"USA Gymnastics admires the courage of those, like McKayla Maroney, who have come forward to share their personal experiences with sexual abuse. Because of their strength in coming forward, predators can be held accountable for their actions. We, like so many others, are outraged and disgusted by the conduct of which Larry Nassar is accused. We are sorry that any athlete has been harmed during her or his gymnastics career."

The statement continued, "We are strengthening and enhancing our policies and procedures regarding abuse, as well as expanding our educational efforts to increase awareness of signs to watch for and reporting suspicions of abuse, including the obligation to immediately report. USA Gymnastics, its members and community are committed to working together to keep our athletes as safe as possible."

Per NBC News, Nassar's attorneys could not be reached for immediate comment.

