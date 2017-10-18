David Letterman Tells Jimmy Kimmel What He Misses Most About Late-Night TV

It's been about two years since David Letterman signed off from The Late Show and passed on his hosting duties to Stephen Colbert. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel asked the late-night legend if he missed his old gig.

"Some parts—no I don't," Letterman said after a bit of hesitation. "I miss wearing makeup."

Letterman said he's become a changed man since he retired in 2015—and he wasn't just referring to his bearded appearance.

"I am a bit of a different person," he told Kimmel, who is hosting his show in Brooklyn this week. "I mean, thank God because the great struggle in life is to be better each and every day. If you take a look around the horizon of humanity—my God, is there anything we can do big or small to make the life of just one persona little bit better? And that's no small accomplishment."

Still, the former CBS host admitted that people comment on his facial hair.

"I look like a Civil War statue," he said.