Grey's Anatomy's Loretta Devine Returns to Talk Adele and More in Preview of This Week's Post-Op

Adele returns!
E! News has your exclusive look at the first few minutes of this week's episode of the Grey's Anatomy web series Post-Op, and that means you get to enjoy a delightful visit from none other than Loretta Devine.
Devine played Richard's (James Pickens) wife Adele up until season nine, when Adele died of a heart attack after surgery. She was even nominated for two Emmys for the show, and won Outstanding Guest Actress for Grey's in 2011.
In the clip, she reminisces about her casting and the first time she ever appeared on the show in season two, right after Webber's brain surgery.
"It was very important to me to have her feel and act a little lifted. Just a little stuck up, maybe you would say," Devine says. "Everything pulled together—the scarf, the earrings, everything had to look flawless. And she was always very well spoken and likable."
Of course, as Devine reminds us, that marriage wasn't a very good one.
"There were all these things going on that you would never imagine when she floats into the room and takes control of him and everything that's around him," she says.
This week's episode will also feature an appearance from actor Michael O'Neill, who played season six's grieving widower Gary Clark, and later went on to commit a mass shooting at the hospital.
The full episode of Post-Op can be found on ABC.com and the ABC app at 10 a.m. PT, and Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC (though there is no new episode this week).