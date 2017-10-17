This Is Us Just Ended With a Surprising Reveal

Caution! Spoilers ahead for this week's episode of This Is Us!
The more Pearsons the merrier, right? 'Cause there's another one on the way!
In present day, all three of the Big 3 were obsessing over trying to gain some control--Randall wanted to take charge in taking care of Deja, Kevin was determined to heal his leg faster than was probably possible, and Kate was exercising and FitBit-checking like a madwoman.
Randall eventually had to relent and let Beth take over, Kevin gave into the painkillers and went back to work like nothing happened, but it turned out that Kate's obsessing was over more than her weight and fitting into a dress for a gig. She's actually six weeks pregnant!
Toby spent all episode dealing with what he probably thought were two crazy people, and while we're not so sure about how Kevin's handling himself, Kate was just doing her best to take care of herself with yoga and exercise tapes and not eating super healthy (but kind of gross-sounding) muffins.
NBC
Whether or not Toby thinks she went a little overboard, the doctor did "have to commend" Kate's commitment to her health, and clearly Kate has some legitimate concerns.
"So, is it still there?" she asked cautiously.
"It's still there," the doctor said with a smile. "Your poppyseed is now the size of a lentil!"
How long do we think she'll wait to tell Toby? How will Toby react? Will the baby definitely be a boy who they name Jack? Is Kevin going to completely crash and burn going back to work so soon after his injury? Only time will tell!
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
