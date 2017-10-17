Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Cruel Intentions Reunion Proves This Duo Is Still Up to No Good

Some movies and friendships never go out of style.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to 18 years since the release of Cruel Intentions. But after all this time, two of the movie's stars proved their bond is still tight when they stepped out in Beverly Hills.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair met up at theSkimm's cocktails event Monday night. What came next was an epic selfie that has fans feeling so nostalgic.

"Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens," Sarah wrote on Instagram. "@therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever."

As movie fans freaked out, Selma decided to also share a similar photo with a heartfelt caption.

"My angels really pulled through last night," the actress wrote on Instagram. "So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that."

Sarah added in the comments section, "I always needed that." Awwww!

Just last year, fans of the movie were given hope that a Cruel Intentions reboot TV series was coming to the small screen. In fact, Sarah was set to reprise her devilish role as the "Marcia f--king Brady of the Upper East Side."

"We have to do it right," Sarah previously shared about the delay. "It's a naughty show and we have to pay homage to what it is."

Deadline would ultimately report in December that a TV series is "officially dead."

Despite the news, much of the cast still has positive memories of the project including that infamous kiss between Selma and Sarah. "@SelmaBlair - #FlashbackFriday and #happybirthday kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute..want to workout?!?" Sarah recently shared on Twitter. "#happybirthdayselma #fbf."

