Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish Wedding

Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'Oir

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Gucci Mane is now a married man!

The rapper tied the knot with Keyshia Ka'oir on Oct. 17, 2017 in an extravagant ceremony attended by hip-hop royalty and broadcast on live television, People reports. 

The newly minted bride and groom shared their excitement for the big day on Twitter, writing, "#Happy1017 #1017 10•17•17 its 10:17AM from #TheWopsters." And like any social savvy couple, they had an official hashtag for their wedding: #TheManeEvent.

Celebs including Big SeanJhene AikoSean "Diddy" Combs, Rick Ross2 ChainzLil Yachty and more dressed to impress in all-white ensembles for the festivities. Other guests included Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle, who shared their well wishes in a video posted to Instagram.

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) on

"We're all in these white gowns," the Real Housewives star gushed before the wedding. "I can't imagine what you're wearing. We're so excited to be here and be a part of this beautiful connection that you two have."

In signature Kim fashion she continued, "My best advice to have a long-lasting marriage, even though I feel like you two have already nailed it, is sex, sex and more sex!"

Wedding tomorrow 10-17-2017

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

It's no surprise that the "Make Love" singer and his leading lady had an extravagant wedding. The couple threw a lavish rehearsal dinner the night before and spared no expense.

Ka'oir wore a red, long-sleeved gown with a tulle skirt to the dinner, and Mane coordinated with his bride-to-be by wearing a red suit with a black lapel.

They also exchanged gifts at the rehearsal dinner. Ka'oir bought her future hubby matching Mr. Davis and Mrs. Davis necklaces, as well as a diamond bow tie, which he wore to the wedding. The "Met Gala" artist got his sweetheart a gift, too—his and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths.

A post shared by @qcmceo_p on

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Wedding planning is rarely drama free, and fans can watch the couple plan their road to the altar in the BET 10-episode docuseries Gucci Mane and Keyisha Ka'oir: The Mane Event. BET aired the couple's nuptials Tuesday evening, which was hosted by Karrueche Tran and Kendall Kyndall

The rapper proposed to his girlfriend in November 2016 during a basketball game date night. Gucci and Keyshia were caught on the kiss-cam when he suddenly brought out a gigantic diamond dazzler and asked his sweetheart to marry him.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to see what extravagant future awaits you.

 

