Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish Wedding

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Gucci Mane is now a married man!
The rapper tied the knot with Keyshia Ka'oir on Oct. 17, 2017 in an extravagant ceremony attended by hip-hop royalty and broadcast on live television, People reports.
The newly minted bride and groom shared their excitement for the big day on Twitter, writing, "#Happy1017 #1017 10•17•17 its 10:17AM from #TheWopsters." And like any social savvy couple, they had an official hashtag for their wedding: #TheManeEvent.
Celebs including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty and more dressed to impress in all-white ensembles for the festivities. Other guests included Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle, who shared their well wishes in a video posted to Instagram.
"We're all in these white gowns," the Real Housewives star gushed before the wedding. "I can't imagine what you're wearing. We're so excited to be here and be a part of this beautiful connection that you two have."
In signature Kim fashion she continued, "My best advice to have a long-lasting marriage, even though I feel like you two have already nailed it, is sex, sex and more sex!"
It's no surprise that the "Make Love" singer and his leading lady had an extravagant wedding. The couple threw a lavish rehearsal dinner the night before and spared no expense.
Ka'oir wore a red, long-sleeved gown with a tulle skirt to the dinner, and Mane coordinated with his bride-to-be by wearing a red suit with a black lapel.
They also exchanged gifts at the rehearsal dinner. Ka'oir bought her future hubby matching Mr. Davis and Mrs. Davis necklaces, as well as a diamond bow tie, which he wore to the wedding. The "Met Gala" artist got his sweetheart a gift, too—his and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths.
Wedding planning is rarely drama free, and fans can watch the couple plan their road to the altar in the BET 10-episode docuseries Gucci Mane and Keyisha Ka'oir: The Mane Event. BET aired the couple's nuptials Tuesday evening, which was hosted by Karrueche Tran and Kendall Kyndall.
The rapper proposed to his girlfriend in November 2016 during a basketball game date night. Gucci and Keyshia were caught on the kiss-cam when he suddenly brought out a gigantic diamond dazzler and asked his sweetheart to marry him.
Congratulations to the happy couple! We can't wait to see what extravagant future awaits you.