All of the A-List Actresses Who Shared Personal Stories of Sexual Harassment at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Event

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith Set to Donate Future Harvey Weinstein Residuals to Women in Film

This Is Us

This Is Us Just Ended With a Surprising Reveal

The Flash Season 4

Was "Mixed Signals" One of The Flash's Best Episodes Ever?

Celebs are speaking up! 

Since news of Harvey Weinstein's multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations have surfaced, women across Hollywood are speaking out about their own stories. At ELLE Women in Hollywood event, many celebs were candid about their own experiences. 

Jennifer Lawrence shared her story of being asked to lose weight for a role early in her career. "I was perfectly f--kable," Jennifer recalls being told by an older male producer who didn't think she needed to lose the weight. 

Watch

Tessa Thompson Talks Landing Elle Women in Hollywood Cover

What other A-list actress shared her story of being assaulted at age 16? See all the courageous moments in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Reese Witherspoon , Jennifer Lawrence , Awards , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.