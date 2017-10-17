Taylor Swift Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Wardrobe Room on "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video Set

"Welcome to wardrobe land."

Taylor Swift is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the wardrobe room on the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video set. The 27-year-old superstar released the highly-anticipated video at the end of August and since that time, the singer has been sharing set secrets with her Swifties.

In a video posted to YouTube Tuesday, Swift shows cameras around the wardrobe area. "This is where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated and essentially I've just done the longest fitting of my entire life," Swift says.