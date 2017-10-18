Jessie James Decker Gives Sydney Bass Old Baby Clothes for Her Daughter: ''I Absolutely Love That Sydney and Jess Share Everything!''

Bring on the baby clothes!
Sydney Rae Bass is anxiously awaiting the birth of her bundle of joy, and to help her prepare, her big sis Jessie James Decker is giving her some old hand-me-downs from her little one Vivianne Decker.
"I have an entire bin of clothes that Vivi never even wore," Jessie explains. The girls gather together with their mom to look through the clothes but apparently these two are used to trading clothing. "I absolutely love that Sydney and Jess share everything," their mom Karen Parker shares. "From their own clothing and now to the baby clothing...Even underwear."
All joking aside, it's nice to have their mama in the house to help take care of the kids. "I can't wait to see my mom with my daughter," Sydney shares. "She's just so supportive and she taught us how to be great parents."
Aww! Catch the sweet moment in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Eric & Jessie Sunday at 8e|5p, only on E!