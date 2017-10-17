How Blake Lively's Press Tour Outfits Compare: All I See Is You vs. Age of Adeline

Blake Lively is on a roll…and she's still going strong.

The actress has been stepping out in stunning outfit after outfit for her All I See Is You press tour, appearing in at least seven ensembles in a single day. That's not counting the contenders she's tried on between events. Luckily, Blake has been documenting the journey—fittings, detail shots and all—on Instagram.

If the actress' Age of Adeline press tour is any indication, there's a lot more to come. Ryan Reynolds' other half reportedly tried on 256 outfits for that promotional roller coaster, according to Page Six. Of those, she wore 19 looks out—10 of which were featured in just one day.