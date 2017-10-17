How Blake Lively's Press Tour Outfits Compare: All I See Is You vs. Age of Adeline

Getty Images / Splash News
Blake Lively is on a roll…and she's still going strong.
The actress has been stepping out in stunning outfit after outfit for her All I See Is You press tour, appearing in at least seven ensembles in a single day. That's not counting the contenders she's tried on between events. Luckily, Blake has been documenting the journey—fittings, detail shots and all—on Instagram.
If the actress' Age of Adeline press tour is any indication, there's a lot more to come. Ryan Reynolds' other half reportedly tried on 256 outfits for that promotional roller coaster, according to Page Six. Of those, she wore 19 looks out—10 of which were featured in just one day.
Given that the 30-year-old still may not have a stylist, we're wondering how she does it. If Blake is styling herself, how has her fashion preferences evolved in just two years, if at all? To compare, we have to look back at her wardrobe whirlwind of 2015.
To the left, you have the A-lister's All I See Is You ensembles. To the right are her Age of Adeline outfits. There are some uncanny similarities, but tons more differences.
Why just match your top and bottom when you can go the extra mile in a head-to-toe print or pattern? While Blake chose a blue and yellow Roksanda ensemble for her Age of Adeline press tour, she went more menswear inspired in a Ralph Lauren three-piece suit, Michael Kors Alligator Satchel and oxblood boots for her more recent event.
Never doubt the power of a floral appliqué—and Blake really likes hers from Ralph & Russo. In 2015, she wore an A-line white dress with blue, black and white 3-D art tricking down. Fast forward two years, when the actress is wearing an all-white stunner from the same couture brand—this time, with two large flowers at the hips. She paired this striking piece with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe heels.
The power of illusion fabric is not lost on this A-lister. Blake once paired a Monique Lhuillier coatdress over a star-studded, super-sheer onesie, leaving little to the imagination. Wearing the trend recently, the actress was spotted in a metallic gown with sheer panels and matching shoes.
Which do you prefer: yellow or pink Starbursts? On one hand the lilac Cushnie et Ochs suit features texture and a crop top. On the other, more recent hand, Blake's Brandon Maxwell, ‘70s-inspired ensemble just feels fresh.
There's a color combo Blake seems to really like: black, yellow and green. For the Age of Adeline press tour, the actress opted for a ‘70s vibe, pairing striped pants in that color combo with an oversized belt and spaghetti strap top. For the more modern iteration, Blake went much more high fashion in a sequined Oscar de la Renta stunner straight off the runway.
You can't do a promotional tour without hitting up the late-night talk show circuit. While at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blake wore a purple Roland Mouret frock with one sheer shoulder strap. She danced around with the talk-show host, before changing into Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Glitter Pumps ($695). Two years ago, with talking to Seth Meyers, Blake sparkled—this time in a fringe Balmain skirt and simple navy sweater. Both outfits have some sort of shine to it but are quite different.
It doesn't matter if Blake is wearing a fringed Monse jersey and snap-button pants or a matching tracksuit straight out of the salon, high heels are a must on both occasions.
At the end of the day, Blake likes to have fun with her fashion. So, whether she's wearing a simple, white Rag & Bone tee with a Vika Gazinskaya skirt and Jacquie Aiche and Finn Jewelry accessories or a bright Preserve sundress with mint-green Christian Louboutins, her happy disposition can't be denied.
In 2015, the actress arrived to Good Morning America in a coordinating sequined, plaid coatdress and skirt. Keeping the pattern aesthetic alive, the actress opted for a houndstooth Chanel jumpsuit with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Blake proves stripes don't have to be boring. You can have fun with it in an unexpected direction and bold color, like her 2015 Kristinit dress, or you can use it to ever-so-subtlety complement a statement piece, like her blue Jonathan Simkhai spring 2018 coat and Christian Louboutin Fishnut boots.
As evidenced by her previous outfits, Blake likes to style like with like. That means if she wants to wear a patchwork Valentino mini dress, her coat will like feature that same embroidery. If she wants to wear a white Brock Collection laced corset top, her white whap skirt will be Brock Collection as well.
Which looks do you like best?
