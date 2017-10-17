Harvey Weinstein's Brother Bob Weinstein Denies Sexual Harassment Accusation

It was at this time that Amanda got her lawyer involved, who then allegedly contacted TWC and told them she would leave if Bob didn't leave her alone. An alleged agreement was made where Amanda would remain working on the show and she wouldn't have to see Bob or be on calls with him. If the show had been picked up for another season, the agreement was that TWC "would let Segel out of its option to keep her on the show."

In response to the allegations, a rep for Bob told Variety, "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."

A TWC rep also denied to the publication that David Glasser was contacted by Amanda's lawyer. While Spike TV told Variety, "We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating."

Bert Fields, a representative for Bob, tells E! News in a statement, "Variety's story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that."