Harvey Weinstein's Brother Bob Weinstein Denies Sexual Harassment Accusation

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
An allegation of sexual harassment has surfaced involving Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein.
Bob, who is the currently head of The Weinstein Company, is being accused of sexual harassment by showrunner Amanda Segel. Amanda was an executive producer on Spike TV's The Mist and is alleging that Bob sexually harassed her during production of the show, claims which the movie producer's attorney and rep both deny.
Amanda shares with Variety that the alleged harassment began in summer 2016 and went on for about three months. At that time, her lawyer allegedly told The Weinstein Company executives such as David Glasser that she would quit the show if Bob didn't stop. A claim that TWC has denied.
KMazur/WireImage
"No' should be enough," the showrunner tells the publication. "After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn't want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on."
She then shares that the alleged harassment all started when Bob asked her to dinner, during which she claims he asked her "highly intimate questions and made romantic overtures to her." Later that night, Bob allegedly asked her to go to his hotel room, which she declined.
After that dinner, Amanda alleges that Bob starting sending her emails and continually asked her out to dinner for months. During a conference call about The Mist, that included network executives, Bob allegedly "became angry and screamed at Segel over a production issue that she says was out of her control." She was then asked about the incident by people on the call and Amanda claims she shared that she had been sexually harassed by Bob for three months.
It was at this time that Amanda got her lawyer involved, who then allegedly contacted TWC and told them she would leave if Bob didn't leave her alone. An alleged agreement was made where Amanda would remain working on the show and she wouldn't have to see Bob or be on calls with him. If the show had been picked up for another season, the agreement was that TWC "would let Segel out of its option to keep her on the show."
In response to the allegations, a rep for Bob told Variety, "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made."
A TWC rep also denied to the publication that David Glasser was contacted by Amanda's lawyer. While Spike TV told Variety, "We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating."
Bert Fields, a representative for Bob, tells E! News in a statement, "Variety's story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that."