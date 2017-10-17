The Roseanne Revival Is Officially In Production and There's a Cast Photo to Prove It

Metcalf recently explained how the revival came together. "I think what happened was, John Goodman went on The Talk, Sara Gilbert's show, and they did a little parody, like a 30-seconds parody and it went over really well," she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "Then one of the anchors on the show asked John if he would consider doing a reunion and he said, ‘Of course I would.'"

But didn't Dan die? He sure did. Or did he? That will be explained. Probably.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced.

Roseanne returns to ABC in 2018.