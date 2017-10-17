Kate Hudson Talks a Shared ''Responsibility'' of Supporting Sexual Assault Survivors

Kate Hudson wants survivors of sexual misconduct to know she empathizes.

In light of the assault and harassment allegations recently brought against producer Harvey Weinstein, both men and women have come together in solidarity to share their own stories. Most recently, Reese Witherspoontold attendees at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards last night that an unnamed director assaulted her when she was 16, and Alyssa Milanoshed light on the prevalence of assault and harassment in spheres beyond Hollywood with the "Me Too" Twitter movement.

So when E! News caught up with Hudson and designer Michael Kors at the Golden Heart Awards (benefiting God's Love We Deliver), they had a powerful message applauding those who've come forward.

"I think it's important for women to be and feel like when they come out and tell their story, that it is supported," the Marshall star shared.