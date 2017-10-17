Nikki Reed Shares Baby Photos With Nina Dobrev and 7 More Highlights From ELLE's Women in Hollywood Awards

5. J.Law Embarrassed Over Her Cry-Face: Ahead of honoring J.Law, her film reel played for the audience. At one point, it showed a scene of her crying, and even she couldn't help but get a little embarrassed. We're told she yelled, "Oh, God!" out loud as it came on, and she told the audience during her speech that she's "horrified" by her face when she's crying. LOL! More proof that she's just like us.

6. Margot Robbie's Dress Broke on Stage: Actor Jay Hernandez introduced the Suicide Squad actress on stage, and as she went up to make her speech, her dress broke! Hernandez—being the great man that he is—stayed on stage to help hold it up as Robbie went on, addressing sexual harassment and touching on the topic of unity. "When you take away Hollywood, we are all just women," she told the crowd. "We are invincible when we come together."