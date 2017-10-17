Who Knew Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively Were BFFs? Inside the Stylish Duo's Friendship

Not only are Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively two of the most stylish stars in Hollywood, but they also happen to be BFFs!

On Monday, Hadid stepped out to attend a screening of Lively's new movie All I See Is You in New York City. The duo was spotted posing for pics together and hanging out at the event, which made us wonder...how long have these two been besties?

To answer that question, we're taking a look back into the friendship of these two blond bombshells.

Check out Hadid and Lively's BFF timeline below!