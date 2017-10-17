Sasha Pieterse Isn't Alone: Dancing With the Stars's Most Shocking Eliminations

When Sasha Pieterse found herself eliminated during only week five of Dancing With the Stars season 25, we were more than a little surprised.

The Pretty Little Liars alum was improving steadily week over week, was clearly having a fantastic time, and was certainly not the worst dancer left gunning for that mirrorball trophy. (We're looking at you, Nick Lachey, with your back-to-back lowest scores!) And yet, she was given the boot, making hers the latest in a line of eliminations to take us by surprise in the show's 25-season history. While it's hard to say why these competitors got the shaft when they did, we can't help but notice that, especially in recent years, they're all younger women. Perhaps it says something about who's actually tuning in and voting?

Scroll through our list of shocking eliminations below to see what we mean!