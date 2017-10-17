Sasha Pieterse Isn't Alone: Dancing With the Stars's Most Shocking Eliminations

ABC
When Sasha Pieterse found herself eliminated during only week five of Dancing With the Stars season 25, we were more than a little surprised.
The Pretty Little Liars alum was improving steadily week over week, was clearly having a fantastic time, and was certainly not the worst dancer left gunning for that mirrorball trophy. (We're looking at you, Nick Lachey, with your back-to-back lowest scores!) And yet, she was given the boot, making hers the latest in a line of eliminations to take us by surprise in the show's 25-season history. While it's hard to say why these competitors got the shaft when they did, we can't help but notice that, especially in recent years, they're all younger women. Perhaps it says something about who's actually tuning in and voting?
Scroll through our list of shocking eliminations below to see what we mean!
The former Pretty Little Liars star, who was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, was steadily improving week after week, with the judges loving her final performance on Disney Night, scoring her a 24 out of 30. Sadly, those scores couldn't save her from an elimination during week five, ahead of Nick Lachey, who had the lowest score two weeks in a row. Is boy band nostalgia stronger than PLL love?
If you would've told us the Glee alum and former Beyonce backup dancer would only make it to week six, we'd have called you crazy. But that's exactly what happened. Did losing pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to an injury for a few weeks hurt her chances? Were the judges holding her to a higher standard? Who knows. But the fact that she went home before stiff-as-a-board Bonner Bolton is a crime.
When the Saved By the Bell alum and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated in week nine, it came after weeks high atop the leader board. Meanwhile, comedian Bill Engvall, who had the lowest score for five weeks in a row, managed to make it to the final four.
The former E! News host broke two ribs during her attempt at snagging the mirrorball trophy with partner Derek Hough, was on top of the leader board during the semi-finals and was promptly eliminated. Say what?!
The Laguna Beach star scored middle-of-the-pack scores for her three weeks of dance alongside pro Mark Ballas, while Chaz Bono, Carson Kressley and Nancy Grace floundered around her. And yet, she was the one who was eliminated only in week three. Did fans assume she was safe? Did the MTV audience not follow her to ABC? Either way, she definitely went home a bit too early.
The elimination shocking enough to prompt conspiracy rumors amongst fans! All season long, fans expected the finals to come down to Brandy with pro Maks Chmerkovisky and Jennifer Grey with pro Derek Hough. The R&B singer had the highest scores from weeks six through eight and earned a perfect score in the semi-finals, however she was eliminated in favor of Bristol Palin, who had the lowest score about as often as Brandy has the highest. To say there was outrage would be putting it mildly. Producers even had to go on record to defend their fan voting system against allegations of tampering.
When the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum earned an 18 and 20 in the first two weeks of dance, she was far from the worst in the pack. After all, 70-year-old Buzz Aldrin was also competing and earning 14s and 12s. But it was Shannen who went home first over Buzz and the equally disastrous Kate Gosselin. #Justice4Shannen
Poor Sabrina Bryan. The Cheetah Girls star and her pro partner Mark Ballas were the clear front-runners of season five—they scored the highest week one score ever and were also the first ever to earn a perfect score by week four—but they were surprisingly eliminated in week six. To add insult to injury, when she was voted by fans to return and compete in season 15's All-Stars edition, she earned another perfect score with new partner Louis Van Amstel, but was still eliminated sixth yet again—exactly five years to the day of her first elimination. Oof.
After landing in the bottom two for the first two weeks, despite not having the lowest scores, Willa and her partner Maks bounced back, earning near perfect scores in weeks four and five. In a case of too little, too late, she was still eliminated in week five.
