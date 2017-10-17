Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Cuddle Up at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin keep spinning that romance rumor mill!
The supermodel and the NBA player have been spotted hanging out together quite a bit over the last couple of months, sparking speculation that they may be romantically involved.
Things were only heightened Sunday night as multiple sources confirm to E! News the pair was spotted cuddling up at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.
"They had a VIP group with a ton of security," one insider dished, noting that Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott,Jordyn Woods and Hailey Baldwin also tagged along. "They seemed to have fun."
Another onlooker added, "Kendall and Blake were wrapping their arms around each other...They looked like they were having a good time besides all the guests crowding around them."
But this isn't the first time Kendall and Blake have been spotted getting close while celebrating the month of spookiness.
Rich Polk/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A few weeks ago, they visited The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor with a group of friends, linking arms as they made their way through the haunted exhibition.
Similar to their Horror Nights experience, an onlooker dished, "Blake was comforting Kendall during the scares. They were canoodling and had their arms around each other throughout the night."
The source continued, "They were happy and laughing. They had a great time."
So what exactly is going on between the two?
Well, they've been out together on multiple occasions alongside friends, always leaving together in the same car at the end of the night. However, during their outings, sources have told us Kendall and Blake haven't been "overly affectionate" and don't "show a lot of PDA." But does that mean they're just close friends?
Looks like we'll just have to wait and see if this is Hollywood's next big couple!
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo