Solange and Bruno Mars Lead 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Solange is the artist to beat at the 2017 Soul Train Awards.
The singer-songwriter leads this year's list of honorees with seven total nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with six total nominations. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will be filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and will later air on BET and BET HER Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
Here is the complete list of nominations (and two winners):
Don Cornelius Legend Award
Toni Braxton
Lady of Soul Award
SWV
Best New Artist
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
SZA
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video of the Year
Beyoncé — "All Night"
Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"
Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album/ Mixtape of the Year
Bruno Mars — 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman
Solange — A Seat at the Table
SZA — Ctrl
The Weeknd — Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award
Cardi B — "Bodak Yellow"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
French Montana — "Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)"
Kendrick Lamar — "Humble."
Yo Gotti — "Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)"
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars — "That's What I Like"
Childish Gambino — "Redbone"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)"
Khalid — "Location"
Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
"Cranes in the Sky" — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq
"Location" — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs
"Love Me Now" — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens
"Redbone" — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson
"Versace on the Floor" — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"
Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"
Wizkid — "Come Closer (feat. Drake)"
Best Collaboration
DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"
Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — "Insecure"
Mary J. Blige — "Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)"
Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"
SZA — "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"