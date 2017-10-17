How Hollywood's Leaders Plan to Protect Employees in the Wake of Harvey Weinstein's Controversy

In the aftermath of many sexual misconduct allegations waged against Hollywood megaproducer Harvey Weinstein, the industry is turning a mirror on itself.

As famous figures ranging from Blake Livelyto Rob Schneider come forward with their own previously-kept-secret stories about the sexual misconduct they endured at the hands of various people behind the scenes—producers, directors, makeup artists—questions are now being raised about what the entertainment world can do as a whole to ensure such experiences are finally put to an end.

"We shouldn't wait until there are any more stories like this," Benedict Cumberbatch urged to The Hollywood Reporter as the allegations against Weinstein flooded in. "We, as an industry and as a society at large need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any walk of life. We owe that to these women's bravery in coming forward."