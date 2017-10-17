Selena Quintanilla's Google Doodle Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Google's Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles, Perla Campos penned a touching blog post.

"Aside from incredible dance moves and how to belt some serious notes, watching Selena taught me that being Latina was a powerful thing and that with hard work and focus I could do whatever I set my mind to. Watching her showed me that this hybrid cultural identity of mine was a valuable gift I should embrace. Watching her made me proud of being Mexicana," Campos wrote. "The day we lost her is still vivid in my memory, the emotions strong even today. But Selena's legacy grows even larger with time. She continues to show Latinx and bicultural people around the world how to be proud of who they are and to embrace their differences. Also, to work hard for your dreams because doing so makes your achievements that much more meaningful.

"So the best thing I can say is thank you, Selena. Thank you for being a role model and a hero to a little Latina girl in Granbury, Texas. Thank you for teaching her that she could dream big and make it. And thank you for all the inspiration and joy your music and legacy continues to bring to the world."