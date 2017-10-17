Inside Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Extravagant Rehearsal Dinner: Diamond Bow Ties, Matching Bling and His and Hers Cars

It's almost time for the big "I do" and Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka'oir are pulling out all the stops. The rapper shared a few pictures from the couple's extravagant rehearsal dinner on social media.
Ka'oir looked stunning in a bright red, long-sleeved gown with a tulle skirt. She wore her hair up in a stylish ponytail for the evening and matched her lipstick to her dress. Mane coordinated with his bride-to-be and donned a snazzy red suit with a black lapel. He also sported plenty of bling, including several chains, a massive watch and a few giant rings.
Still, Ka'oir thought her future hubby needed a little more sparkle. The "Haterade" performer posted a video of Ka'oir gifting him with Mr. Davis and Mrs. Davis matching necklaces, as well as a lavish diamond bowtie, which she told him he had to wear to the wedding.
"You have so many things I don't know what to buy you," she said at one point in the video.
Of course, Mane loved the gifts and said he had a present for his bride—you know, just casual his and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths. The future Mr. and Mrs. posed in front of the red and blue luxury cars for a picture.
The décor was also stunningly beautiful. The couple had elegant white flowers, gorgeous draping, a rockin' stage and an incredible bedazzled backdrop.
If this is the rehearsal dinner, we can't wait to see what the wedding will entail!
The couple will tie the knot Oct. 17, 2017.