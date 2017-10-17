Inside Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Extravagant Rehearsal Dinner: Diamond Bow Ties, Matching Bling and His and Hers Cars

It's almost time for the big "I do" and Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka'oir are pulling out all the stops. The rapper shared a few pictures from the couple's extravagant rehearsal dinner on social media.

Ka'oir looked stunning in a bright red, long-sleeved gown with a tulle skirt. She wore her hair up in a stylish ponytail for the evening and matched her lipstick to her dress. Mane coordinated with his bride-to-be and donned a snazzy red suit with a black lapel. He also sported plenty of bling, including several chains, a massive watch and a few giant rings.