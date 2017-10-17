Pretty Little Liars Star Sasha Pieterse Lost 37 Lbs. on Dancing With the Stars

Sasha Pieterse's journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over, but her weight loss journey is just beginning. In late September, she confided in partner Gleb Savchenko that she had gained nearly 70 lbs. in two years' time, due to a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome. Pieterse lost 15 lbs. after two weeks in the competition, and on Monday, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed she's lost even more weight since she began rehearsing for the Sept. 18 premiere.

"We're halfway through the competition and I've lost 37 lbs.," she said. "It really is magical."

After sharing her story in September, Pieterse told E! News it was a "big relief" to let people know what was really going on with her health. "I'm glad that people know," the 21-year-old actress said, "and it really is about awareness and letting that sit for people who may have it and they don't know. I really want women who have it to figure it out, because it really affects you later in life—it can lead to ovarian cancer, infertility, breast cancer and all kinds of things."