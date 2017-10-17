Pretty Little Liars Star Sasha Pieterse Lost 37 Lbs. on Dancing With the Stars

Sasha Pieterse's journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over, but her weight loss journey is just beginning. In late September, she confided in partner Gleb Savchenko that she had gained nearly 70 lbs. in two years' time, due to a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome. Pieterse lost 15 lbs. after two weeks in the competition, and on Monday, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed she's lost even more weight since she began rehearsing for the Sept. 18 premiere.
"We're halfway through the competition and I've lost 37 lbs.," she said. "It really is magical."
After sharing her story in September, Pieterse told E! News it was a "big relief" to let people know what was really going on with her health. "I'm glad that people know," the 21-year-old actress said, "and it really is about awareness and letting that sit for people who may have it and they don't know. I really want women who have it to figure it out, because it really affects you later in life—it can lead to ovarian cancer, infertility, breast cancer and all kinds of things."
Eric McCandless, ABC
As Monday was Disney Night, Pieterse and Svchenko performed a rumba routine to "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid. Afterward, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, "I love the way your body interprets these dances. You've got so many beautiful angles. Mesmerized! Well done!"
"That was a well-crafted routine. I thought you had great chemistry together," judge Len Goodman told Pieterse and Svchenko, adding, "There was a warmth going on between you."
Pieterse was given a score of 24/30. Being a contestant on the show was "something I never dreamt of and I'm doing it," she admitted. "I love it, and I'm so thankful for this opportunity." She ended up in the bottom two with competitor Frankie Muniz and was ultimately sent home.
In spite of her surprising elimination, Pieterse remained upbeat.
"It was incredible. I knew that it was going to be amazing, but it totally blew my expectations away. I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here, so obviously this is a very sad moment for me, but I'm just so thankful," Pieterse said after receiving a standing ovation from the audience. "I've had an amazing experience, and I'm so happy I got to share my story."
Pieterse was the fourth person to be eliminated after Barbara Corcoran (Week 1), Debbie Gibson (Week 2) and Derek Fisher (Week 3). Contestants include Victoria Arlen, Nikki Bella, Jordan Fisher, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Terrell Owens, Drew Scott and Lindsey Stirling.