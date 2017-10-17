America Ferrera Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted at 9 Years Old

Several celebrities spoke out about being sexually assaulted or harassed as part of the viral #MeToo social media movement. In a recent tweet, America Ferrera revealed that she was first sexually assaulted when she was only nine years old.

"Me too. First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9 years old," a note from the actress read. "I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9 year old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man. I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he and I knew—that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back."

The Superstore actress then called upon her fellow women and asked them to continue to speak out.

"Ladies, let's break the silence so the next generation of girls won't have to live with this bullsh-t."