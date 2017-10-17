Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was First Sexually Assaulted in Hollywood at Age 16

Reese Witherspoon, too, has experienced sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.

Like many honorees at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, the 41-year-old actress referenced the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein. "This has been a really hard week for women in Hollywood, for women all over the world, and a lot of situations and a lot of industries are forced to remember and relive a lot of ugly truths," Witherspoon said during her acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton Monday. "I have my own experiences that have come back to me very vividly and I find it really hard to sleep, hard to think, hard to communicate a lot of the feelings that I've been having about anxiety...[and] guilt for not speaking up earlier."

"[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16-years-old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment," said Witherspoon, whose 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe was in the audience. "And I wish I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn't. I've had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault, and I don't speak about them very often."