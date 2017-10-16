Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Moving Speech About Feeling ‘’Trapped’’ and Objectified in Early Career

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sarah Stage, Six Pack Mom

Sarah Stage Gives Birth: Six-Pack Mom Welcomes Baby No. 2

Selena Gomez, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Watch Selena Gomez Give an Empowering Message to Little Sister Gracie

Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Cairo

Dream Kardashian Just Got Her Ears Pierced While Celebrating King Cairo's Birthday

Jennifer Lawrence, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

During tonight's star-studded event honoring Elle's Women in Hollywood, several famous faces took to the stage to deliver powerful speeches about the injustices they have faced over the years.

Dianne Ladd, Kristen Stewart and more were on hand to not only honor the special women in attendance, but to speak about the hurdles they faced during the early days of their career.

But it was Jennifer Lawrence's speech that seemed to have garnered the most attention for her horrifying account of being asked to lose 15 pounds in two weeks when she first started out in Tinsletown.

Photos

Elle Women in Hollywood Awards 2017

The Oscar-winning actress explained how a producer asked her to do a nude lineup for the role and to subsequently use the naked photograph as part of her inspiration to lose the weight they deemed necessary to play the part.

J.Law added that she felt "trapped" by the entire experience.

"In a perfect workd, every human being should have the power to be treated with respect because they're human," she told the audience while tearing up.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Elle , Apple News , Harvey Weinstein , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.