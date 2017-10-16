Sarah Stage Gives Birth: Six-Pack Mom Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congrats to Sarah Stage!

The Instagram star and California model, who quickly rose to Internet fame after being both shamed and admired for maintaining a super fit figure—and a smaller-than-usual baby bump—while pregnant, has given birth to her and husband Kris Jason's second child, a boy named Logan Alexander.

The 33-year-old model, who is often dubbed the "six-pack mom," and her husband welcomed their child via C-section on Monday, E! News has learned exclusively.

The couple released a statement to E! News, "We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family."

The duo says that Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

"Sarah, husband Kris and baby Logan are resting. Sarah delivered Logan this afternoon and is resting with new baby per the Doctors orders. Her toddler James is with family, has met his baby brother and the family is very excited. Sarah and family thanks everyone for their overwhelming amount of support, and promises everyone will get to see baby Logan soon."

Stage's new baby boy joins big brother James Hunter, who is 2 and 1/2.