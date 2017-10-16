Dream Kardashian Just Got Her Ears Pierced While Celebrating King Cairo's Birthday

King Cairo isn't the only one receiving gifts today.

As Blac Chyna celebrated her eldest son's birthday on Monday, the proud mom also decided to make the occasion special for her daughter Dream Kardashian.

While visiting a local shopping mall, the model and businesswoman revealed to fans that "Dreamy got her ears pierced."

The stud earrings were on full display as Dream rode around the center in her stroller. The famous family would also stop by Wetzel's Pretzels and Toys R Us where the birthday boy picked up a few gifts.

"Happy birthday King, happy birthday nugget," Chyna shared. "Lego boy. Lego boy. I love you."