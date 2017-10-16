See All the Stars Arriving to the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards

  by
  • &

McKenna Aiello

Elle 2017 Women in Hollywood

Terry Tsiolis

Girl power is alive and well! 

Elle magazine hosts it annual Women in Hollywood Awards tonight, where some of the biggest names in the biz have gathered to raise a toast to female achievement in entertainment. 

Earlier this month, Elle introduced the 2017 honorees with eight separate editions of the Women in Hollywood issue. Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Cicely Tyson, Riley Keough and Kathleen Kennedy posed for their individual covers, inside addressing issues such as gender inequality, media representation and career development. 

As Chastain put it, "For me, it's for finding and creating opportunities for women and minority groups that might not have an outlet, whether it be as a writer or an actor or a director. It's important to me to create these stepping stones."

Photos

Elle Women in Hollywood Awards 2017

Robbie echoed the Oscar winner's remarks, telling Elle, "I'd always wanted to direct and write, but I got to a point as an actress where I felt like I was everyone's puppet. I thought, Why don't I get a say in the art I'm making?"

Amen! Keep scrolling to see all the inspirational beauties that hit the red carpet Monday evening for the unforgettable event.

Cindy Crawford, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

What's black and white and stunning all over? This iconic supermodel, of course!

Laura Dern, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Laura Dern

No Big Little Lie here: The actress can do no wrong on the red carpet. 

Bellamy Young, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Bellamy Young

We're totally loving the Scandal star's holiday season-inspired velvet jumpsuit and silver heels. 

Sabrina Carpenter, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

The Disney Channel starlet rocks red and sequins for the highly-anticipated event. 

Nina Garcia, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nina Garcia

Girl boss alert! The Project Runway star newly appointed Editor-in-Chief of Elle magazine makes a stylish entrance. 

Busy Philipps, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

Matrix meets the farmhouse? The actress puts a unique spin on a pair of flared overalls. 

Niecy Nash, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

The Claws star showcases her signature curves in an olive green jumpsuit.

Lake Bell, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lake Bell

The actress makes a strong case for the little red dress as she poses for photographs. 

Tavi Gevinson, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Tavi Gevinson

Pop of color perfection! The 21-year-old author looks effortlessly chic at the 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Awards.

