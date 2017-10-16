Tom Petty Honored by Family and Friends in Private Memorial Ceremony

Tom Petty was remembered and celebrated during a private memorial ceremony earlier today in California.
In pictures posted onto daughter AnnaKim Violette's social media page, fans learned that family and friends traveled to the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in the Pacific Palisades to pay their respects to the musician who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu.
"You belong somewhere you feel free," she wrote on Instagram with flowers and a photo of her late father. "The dark of the sun we will stand together." According to the temple's website, the grounds were closed today to the public.
While details remain tight-lip, Tom's daughter also revealed on Instagram that those closest to the Grammy winner came together as early as this weekend to pay their respects.
"Getting ready for the service tomorrow," AnnaKim shared online. "He will always be alive in my heart."
On October 2, Tom's longtime manager confirmed to E! News that the man behind huge hits including "Free Fallin'," "I Won't Back Down" and "Runnin' Down a Dream" passed away.
"He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived," the statement read in part. "He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
Since his passing, AnnaKim has been sharing personal photos and memories of a rock star she simply called dad.
"One week ago today I was watching my dad play…I grew up on these songs. Everyone grew up on these songs. This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life. My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music," she wrote. "I love his class, honesty and how strange and funny he is. Tom Petty is an American Icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one. I love you dad. Your songs are dreams manifested."
As for the music community, they have also been paying tribute to the rocker through social media or live performances.
Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews were just some of the artists who performed covers of one of Tom's hit singles during recent concerts.
"Thank you for the gift of music that you gave and will continue to give to the world through your legacy." Lady Gaga shared on social media. "Such a shame I have to amend this message from hope of healing to Rest In Peace. You were a gift to the world. #tompetty."