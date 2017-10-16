Why Celebs Are Obsessed With Old Navy Jeans & These Other Denim Brands

Jackson Lee / Splash News
Remember the mid-2000s when seemingly everyone was wearing designer jeans?
High school students were rocking 7 for All Mankind, J Brand and Joe's Jeans. Even True Religion and Ed Hardy were having a spectacular, rhinestone-encrusted moment. Then, something happened—let's call it the recession—and designer denim was no longer a must-have...even among the rich and famous who could afford it.
Fast forward to 2017, to when denim trends are pushed to the boundaries. We still have throwback mom jeans and boot-cut denim. We have weird, almost-annihilated fabrics. We have trends that look almost uncomfortable to wear. So with all the choices out there, which brands are celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Lily Collins regularly turning to.
The results may surprise you. Sure, there are still a few designer options in the mix. But, stars are also loving budget-friendly and body-positive brands, too. Keep scrolling to see the top five brands ruling the celeb market right now.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Pretty surprising, isn't? But, yes, even celebs like Kate Bosworth love their budget-friendly denim. The brand's Rockstar jeans are actually very flattering, having just the right amount of stretch in the legs and compression in the booty area. The actress paired her High-Rise Rockstar Built-In Sculpt Skinny Jeans with a tee and sneakers while out and about.
INSTARimages.com
If Blake Lively can hit the pavement in the brand's Rockstar 24/7 Jeans, so can we. The $40 price tag doesn't hurt either. Of course, we won't be pairing ours with a $2,700 bag and $500 shoes.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Jeans for Women, $39.99
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
While this brand is more known for its vegan leather leggings—a sold-out commodity during colder seasons—it has a nice selections of jeans celebs can't help but sport, too. The brand definitely prioritizes design. For instance, Bella Hadid's tassel hems are a fun way to elevate a wardrobe essential.
BACKGRID
And the raw hem on Olivia Wilde's cropped jeans lend an edgy touch.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
When there is a Kardashian behind it, you know there's going to be a fleet of stars supporting it. So, it comes to no surprise that celebs, like Gabrielle Union, is wearing Khloe Kardashian's denim brand. Since the label celebrates body diversity, inclusivity and confidence, you'll see pieces celebs in with sizes available to actually flatter us, too.
Splash News
That means you can look just as good as Bella Hadid in these jeans, no matter your body type.
MEGA
While this brand is available at popular retailers like Revolve and Bloomingdale's, it may be a tad bit lesser known than other denim labels. However, when it comes to the day-to-day celeb errands, you'll often spot them in a pair of Black Orchids. Lily Collins has been snapped in different styles multiple times. This brand is a low-key celeb favorite.
Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
That doesn't mean you can't dress them up for events either. Follow in Olivia Palermo's footsteps and pair your with a knotted button-down, heels and a statement jacket.
BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Every. Single. Celebrity has a pair of Frame jeans, including Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts. If it's not 100 percent of the famed female population, it's a majority of the chunk. Not only does this designer brand ensure quality, but it offers a range of styles to fit your sartorial needs. Just don't expect these selects to come cheap.
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Are you looking for more of a mom jean, like Zoe Kravitz' denim pants. This brand leads the pack in this style.
