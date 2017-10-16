Piecing Together Taylor Swift's Musical Moves: A Timeline of Her Reputation Activity

We're less than a month away from the release of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album!
The 27-year-old superstar is set to drop Reputation on Nov. 10, but she's approaching the release of this album differently than in the past. While we've seen Swift in previous years give interviews and do TV performances in the months leading up to her album release date, this year Swift is keeping more of a low profile.
Instead of doing a number of media appearances, Swift is choosing to spend her time with those closest to her, like her Swifties. Over recent weeks, the singer has been connecting with fans on social media and IRL.
Let's take a look back at Swift's Reputation activity!
Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records
August 23: T.Swift announces her upcoming album Reputation on social media.
August 24: Swift drops the first single off of Reputation, "Look What You Made Me Do."
August 29: The singer doesn't attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but releases the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video during the show.
September 2: Swift surprises her fans by dropping a new song, "...Ready For It?"
September 7: The singer drops a new AT&T-DirecTV commercial with Andy Samberg.
September 15: Swift gives her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her "LWYMMD" zombie transformation.
September 20: Swifties see the singer meet her "former selves" in a second behind-the-scenes video.
October 2: Fans think Swift teased a new song in a UPS commercial.
October 9: Swift begins to not so secretly stalk her fans on Instagram. The singer pops up on various Swifties' Instagram Live videos, votes on their polls and slides into their DMs. #Taylurking beings.
October 10: T.Swift is revealed to be a performer at two of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concerts in Los Angeles and New York City.
October 11: The first look at Swift's new app "The Swift Life" is released.
October 13: Swift hosts her first secret session with her fans in London and lets them hear the entire Reputation album!
iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Announced: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and More Set to Perform
October 15: Fans share photos they took with Swift at the secret session. The pics show the singer rockin' curly hair, snake boots and a big smile!
October 15: Swift is spotted filming what appears to be a new music video in London over the weekend.
Could that mean a new single will be dropping soon, Swifties? We'll have to wait and see!
