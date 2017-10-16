It's Slit Season! Hollywood's Thighs Have Come Out to Play

Prepare to show some serious leg, because high slits are seriously trending.
With the weather quickly changing, you may be wondering how to casually incorporate this trend into work wear or beyond. It seems like an impossible feat—maybe, an inappropriate one—until now.
The trend has become widespread on and off the red carpet, as seen on gowns, shirtdresses and even your favorite celeb's trousers. Thank Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadidand a slew of other stars for making thigh-grazing and unexpected slits a wardrobe staple.
While this craze may seem intimidating, utilize it as an easy way to lengthen your legs and amplify daytime or evening looks. Bonus tip: The unspoken rule of slits is to exude confidence.
Not every slit is created equal. Keep scrolling to see how to style our favorites.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
The "Fetish" singer looked incredibly glamorous, as she paired her high slit with a low neckline.
Angeline Deep-V Halter Gown, $95.36
Timur Emek/Getty Images
The Victoria's Secret model traded her wings for this short dress and a lot of leg in a short asymmetrical slit.
Bardot Midi Dress, $95
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The model kept the focus on her legs, as she struted around New York in her short, slit dress. To keep the look casual, like Hailey, note how she has her hair swept in a messy bun paired with dainty, gold accessories.
Long Striped Tunic, $69.90
Danny Martindale/GC Images
If this look is good enough for Bella to leave the Chanel show in, it's definitely good enough for you to brunch in. We love how the model plays with patterns with this dress's vertical pinstripes.
Buttoned Slit Dress, $995
Stripe Dress, $98
James Devaney/GC Images
Of course, the oldest Hadid sister just made split pants a trend. But seriously, how glam does she look? Points for those knee-high snakeskin boots.
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
As usual, the Kode with Klossy founder is beauty and brains, as she slays this denim jacket with a high slit that definitively proves she is 75 percent legs.
Fitted Shirt Dress, $24.99
Remember: If you think everyone is looking at you, they probably are.
