So...Blake Lively Just Wore a 3-Piece Menswear-Inspired Suit

Is menswear for women the next fall trend?

In case you missed it, Blake Lively put on a full-on fashion show today, appearing in five different outfits before 3:30 p.m. EST. We haven't been able to stop talking about her fashion choices since the runway in Manhattan began. A houndstooth jumpsuit, a bright yellow three-piece ensemble, an appliquéd and sequined sleeveless dress, a burgundy leather coat (that's to die for) paired with embroidered knee-high boots—Blake, wherever you're going, we'd like an invite.

There was one outfit that stole the show: her head-to-toe menswear from the Ralph Lauren Fall 2017 collection. Unlike the others, this outfit really made us ask, "Do we love this look or hate it?"