Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline: A Year of Romance Rumors, PDA Outings and Proposals (Oh My!)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged, but it wasn't so long ago the idea of them as a couple was just that...an idea.

It was only just a year ago that the couple were spotted for the first time together, hanging out at a Halloween party with a big group of friends. A few weeks later, romance rumors began bubbling up around them as they were spotted getting cozy at a Kings Of Leon concert in the Netherlands.

Fast forward to this weekend and—surprise!—Joe popped the question.