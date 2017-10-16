Michelle Williams Just Pulled the Ultimate Prank on the Beyhive

Michelle Williams knows how to pull a good prank.

During a talk at Liberty University's Christian student gathering Convocation last week, Williams was asked to do something we wish we all could do: call Beyoncé.

As the video shows, the former Destiny's Child singer seemed annoyed by the request, saying "You all just used me, and I don't appreciate it," as well as "You all are so shady." Even though Williams reminded the crowd that the "Formation" singer just gave birth to her twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter this summer, the moderator continued to ask her to call Queen B.

Finally, Williams agreed and made the call—only to receive a voicemail recording saying "Hey, it's B. Leave a message."

Watch the video at about the 19:18 mark to see her make the call.