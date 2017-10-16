One Direction Fans Gush Over New, Rare Photo of Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth's Son Freddie

Freddie is growing up!

One Direction fans are gushing over a new pic of Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth's son. On Sunday, Jungwirth shared a pic with Freddie outside on a sidewalk in Beverly Hills. One Instagram user commented, "I love it! Freddie is so handsome, my God. He's a little Louis." While another wrote, "Awwww he is so cute."

Another Instagram user also noted that they think Freddie looks like his dad and commented, "HE LOOKS JUST LIKE LOUIS OMG WTF AWWWWWWWWW."