Kate Middleton Takes a Twirl With Paddington Bear During Train Station Visit

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has the moves.
The expectant royal mama had her dancing shoes ready for an impromptu twirl with a special fuzzy friend on Monday. While joining her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry for a visit to Paddington Station, Middleton met Paddington Bear himself ahead of the debut of Paddington 2 and the two used the platform as their dance floor in front of an audience of children.
Following her jig, she and the other royals bid farewell to youngsters on a vintage Belmond British Pullman train. The children were sponsored by the Charities Forum event to enjoy a day in the countryside joined by cast and crew of the film.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
However, before the doors closed, the trio split up and took turns visiting with the kids in the various train cars. The children were excited to get the chance to meet with members of the royal family, particularly the Duchess of Cambridge, who had been absent from public engagements up until last week due to illness stemming from her third pregnancy.
When one woman asked Prince William if Kate was also in attendance, he reportedly replied, "Yes, she's in another carriage. She is feeling much better."
Despite suffering from severe nassau and vomiting during pregnancy—coined Hyperemesis Gravidarum—Middleton appeared to be in high spirits during the appearance as she laughed and let loose with the costumed character.
While the event was meant for the children, it appears Kate had just as much fun.