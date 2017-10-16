Kate Middleton Takes a Twirl With Paddington Bear During Train Station Visit

However, before the doors closed, the trio split up and took turns visiting with the kids in the various train cars. The children were excited to get the chance to meet with members of the royal family, particularly the Duchess of Cambridge, who had been absent from public engagements up until last week due to illness stemming from her third pregnancy.

When one woman asked Prince William if Kate was also in attendance, he reportedly replied, "Yes, she's in another carriage. She is feeling much better."

Despite suffering from severe nassau and vomiting during pregnancy—coined Hyperemesis Gravidarum—Middleton appeared to be in high spirits during the appearance as she laughed and let loose with the costumed character.