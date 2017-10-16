Kate Middleton Takes a Twirl With Paddington Bear During Train Station Visit

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has the moves.

The expectant royal mama had her dancing shoes ready for an impromptu twirl with a special fuzzy friend on Monday. While joining her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry for a visit to Paddington Station, Middleton met Paddington Bear himself ahead of the debut of Paddington 2 and the two used the platform as their dance floor in front of an audience of children. The mother of Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte stunned in a blush Orla Kiely dress embellished with floral appliqués and black trim and completed the elegant look with a pair of black block heels.

Following her jig, she and the other royals bid farewell to youngsters on a vintage Belmond British Pullman train. The children were sponsored by the Charities Forum event to enjoy a day in the countryside joined by cast and crew of the film.