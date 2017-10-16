Nicole Kidman Gets Flustered Addressing That Emmys Kiss With Alexander Skarsgård

Nicole Kidman is dishing about her Emmys lip-lock with Alexander Skarsgård.

During last month's 2017 Emmy Awards, Skarsgård won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Big Little Lies. As the actor walked to the stage to accept his award, cameras captured the actor and his co-star Kidman kiss...while her husband Keith Urban watched from his seat next to her.

Now Kidman is addressing the kiss during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. After host Graham Norton showed a picture of the duo's embrace, Kidman replied, "You are so proactive Graham. Why are you showing that?"

Graham replied, "It's a lovely moment of celebration, Nicole." In response, Kidman assured everyone, "I kissed my husband too."

The actress then tried to explain her working relationship with Skarsgård, who played her on-screen husband in the HBO series and with whom she shared a lot of emotional scenes. "I did kiss him because...but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex," Nicole shared. 

"We saw it!" Graham told her and everyone laughed.

"Alright I'm backin' off," Kidman said. "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."

Realizing what she just said, a flustered Kidman reacted, " I mean, not a mannequin."

LOL! After that, she was done explaining. Watch the video above to see Kidman address the kiss!

