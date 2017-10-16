Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Married

Despite having both a secret engagement and a secret wedding, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are officially married!

The notoriously private couple tied the knot in Ibiza on Saturday, a source told E! News. While the bride and groom were tightlipped regarding wedding details, the two stars were spotted entertaining friends and family over the weekend after arriving from Paris last week.

On Friday, the group spent the day at the beach, where they had lunch and went on a boat cruise, E! News learned. They had a professional photographer with them who took group shots of everyone.

Fassbender had drinks with friends and also took time to dig for shells with some young family members. At one point, he dove off the back of the boat into the water and went for a swim, an eyewitness said.