Ed Sheeran Injures Arm In Bike Accident and Keeps Us All In Suspense About Upcoming Tour Shows

Ouch! That must have hurt.
Ed Sheeran shared a picture of his arm wrapped in a cast on Monday and explained to his fans that he was involved in a bicycle accident.
"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the 26-year-old singer captioned the Instagram photo. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"
The "Shape of You" singer is currently on a global tour and is releasing 2018 dates for an extended leg. It's currently unclear which (if any) tour dates will be affected due to his injury—although, it would certainly be difficult to play an instrument with a broken arm.
Sheeran is also scheduled to perform at the Jingle Ball concerts along with Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne. The concert series kicks off Nov. 28 and runs until Dec. 17; although, Sheeran is scheduled to perform only at the Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 shows.
Hopefully, Sheeran will be returning to the stage soon. He's already had several memorable performances throughout his tour, including one particularly sweet song dedication to a baby at one of his Miami shows. Still, the "Castle on the Hill" singer could probably use a little rest given his busy year. In addition to going on tour, the Grammy winner made a special appearance on Game of Thrones and on Carpool Karaoke.
We wish the "Photograph" singer a speedy recovery.
