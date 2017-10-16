Ed Sheeran Injures Arm in Bike Accident and Keeps Us All in Suspense About Upcoming Tour Shows

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Moving Speech About Feeling ‘’Trapped’’ and Objectified in Early Career

Sarah Stage, Six Pack Mom

Sarah Stage Gives Birth: Six-Pack Mom Welcomes Baby No. 2

Selena Gomez, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Watch Selena Gomez Give an Empowering Message to Little Sister Gracie

Ouch! That must have hurt.

Ed Sheeran shared a picture of his arm wrapped in a cast on Monday and explained to his fans that he was involved in a bicycle accident. 

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the 26-year-old singer captioned the Instagram photo. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"

The "Shape of You" singer is currently on a global tour and is releasing 2018 dates for an extended leg. It's currently unclear which (if any) tour dates will be affected due to his injury—although, it would certainly be difficult to play an instrument with a broken arm.

Watch

Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Sheeran is also scheduled to perform at the Jingle Ball concerts along with Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne. The concert series kicks off Nov. 28 and runs until Dec. 17; although, Sheeran is scheduled to perform only at the Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 shows.

Hopefully, Sheeran will be returning to the stage soon. He's already had several memorable performances throughout his tour, including one particularly sweet song dedication to a baby at one of his Miami shows. Still, the "Castle on the Hill" singer could probably use a little rest given his busy year. In addition to going on tour, the Grammy winner made a special appearance on Game of Thrones and on Carpool Karaoke.

We wish the "Photograph" singer a speedy recovery.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.