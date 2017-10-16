Stranger Things Season 2 Preview: Is This How Eleven Gets Out of the Upside Down?

Can't wait for Stranger Things season two? Thank MCM Comic Con London and Millie Bobby Brown for this exclusive clip.

You already know Brown's character Eleven will return to Hawkins—she was featured in all her moody glory in the final trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes—but it appears this might be how she gets out of the Upside Down. You may recall Eleven ended up trapped in the Upside Down at the end of season one after she saved the day.

Stranger Things Kids Have the Best Time During 2017 Awards Season

Stranger Things

Netflix

In the clip above, Eleven, who is in her pink dress from season one and without the mop top seen in the season two promo materials, uses her powers to open the rift between what appears to be the real world and the Upside Down and pops out in gooey goodness. But if she escapes seemingly soon after the events of season one, where does she go? The hair length indicates time has passed.

Brown retweeted the clip with a suspicious "Hmmm!" and the essential thinking face emoji.

The official description for the new season from Netflix is equally as vague: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

Stranger Things stars Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Cara Buono. New cast members this season include Sadie Sink, Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Will Chase and Brett Gelman.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.

