Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Says Kaya Jones' "Prostitution Ring'' Allegations Are ''Ridiculous Lies''

Robin Antin's claws are out.
The founder of the Pussycat Dolls is not keeping quiet after a one-time member Kaya Jones publicly took to Twitter last week to allege that the members of her former girl group were a part of a "prostitution ring" and had slept with men in order to be in the group.
Antin spoke to The Blast and called the allegations, "disgusting, ridiculous lies," and said Jones, who was in the group from 2003-2005, is "clearly looking for her 15 minutes."
The outlet also reports that the choreographer's claims that Kaya was actually just on a trial basis and never an official member of the group.
In 2005, Kaya told Yahoo! Singapore, "When everyone is not on the same page it affects the group so that I think was the worst part and I decided to leave. It was not because I wanted to be solo and I didn't want to be in a group anymore, I left because it stopped being enjoyable, it stopped being fun."
However, on Friday, Kaya tweeted that she departed for very different, much darker reasons.
"My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $," she began by writing to her fans.
"How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1."
Jones also called out the group's "den mother" but did not name names, though it is widely known that Antin founded the group, which started as a burlesque troupe in 1995.
The singer wrote, "I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us."
Twitter followers immediately alleged that Jones was talking about G.R.L. singer Simone Battle, who committed suicide in September of 2014. There has been no confirmation that Jones was speaking about Battle.
Jones continued, "To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don't they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again."
The Blaze also reports that Antin responded to these comments, saying that Jones' bringing up Battle was "nasty" and that a lawyer for the group had been contacted about possibly pursuing legal action.
At present time, neither a rep for the Pussycat Dolls nor Nicole Scherzinger have commented on Jones' tweets.
However, Asia Nitollano, who was briefly in the group in 2007, took to Twitter to write, "Who is Kaya Jones? Lol She was not apart of The Pussycat Dolls the recording group so I do not know her. If she was in the Vegas show then I know nothing about that nor have I ever heard such a thing. But judging from google she looks like she just wants her 15min of fame. (Side note... it says she's a Trump supporter... but yet she's Canadian, which means her vote doesn't count!!!! ) Same with this comment about The Pussycat Dolls; she wasn't in the group so her opinion doesn't count!!!!"