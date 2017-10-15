Julia Roberts and Her Husband Danny Moder Make Rare Appearance at Oprah's Gospel Brunch

If you're gonna do brunch, do it at Oprah's house.

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder made a rare appearance at the house that O built when they attended the media mogul's star-studded Wisdom of Sundays Gospel Brunch event at her home in Montecito, CA.

It was hard to miss the 49-year-old Oscar winner, who flashed her famed mega-watt smile while she enjoyed time with the father of her three children, 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 10-year-old Henry.

The couple, who has been married since 2002, joined a list of heavy hitters and serious influencers, including Kerry Washington, George Lucas, Common, gospel singer Erica Campbell, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Oprah's partner Stedman Graham, Angela Bassett, and many, who hit up the superstar's Super Soul Sunday event.

In addition to brunch and beverages, the spirited and spiritual event featured performances by Common and Andra Day.