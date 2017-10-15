Did Spencer Pratt Just Majorly Diss Lauren Conrad?

Seriously, what just happened?

Earlier today Lauren Conrad posted an absolutely adorable Instagram photo of her newborn son Liam James Tell, dressed up as a little lamb at the pumpkin patch.

Soon after the post, WhoWhatWear shared a tweet, which linked to a story about LC and her wee one in the Halloween costume, that read, "Could Lauren Conrad have picked a cuter Halloween costume for her baby?"

Of course, the festive pic made many people's hearts smile, but not everyone was feeling the love—namely her former Hills frenemy Spencer Pratt, who responded tersely via Twitter to the publication's rhetorical question with a simple, "Yes."

Ouch!

And just in case you thought that maybe, just maybe, the new father wasn't throwing some major shade at his former co-star and her three-month-old, you'd be wrong.

Spencer, who welcomed his own son Gunner Stone with wife Heidi Montag earlier this month, even clarified his comment—giving little doubt to his true feelings.

When one Twitter follower wrote, "I live for salty Spencer," the not-so-fond-of-lambs reality star responded, "Im jus saying she tech could have picked cuter [sic]."

Maybe Spence would have liked it better if the lil' lamb had been dressed up as a giant crystal?