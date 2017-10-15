Travis Scott FaceTimes Kylie Jenner During NYC Performance Amid Pregnancy Reports

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robin Antin, Kaya Jones

Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Says Kaya Jones' "Prostitution Ring'' Allegations Are ''Ridiculous Lies''

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Her Husband Danny Moder Make Rare Appearance at Oprah's Gospel Brunch

Asiah Collins, Shantel Jackson, The Platinum Life

The Platinum Life Recap: The Ladies Take a Trip to Vegas and Alycia Bella Opens up About Her Breakup With Ty Dolla $ign

These two aren't showing any signs of cooling off!

During a recent DJ appearance at the Ksubi store in the SoHo area of NYC, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott sent fans into a frenzy when he showed the crowd that he was FaceTiming 20-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner, whom he is reportedly expecting a baby with.

During the event, which was a promo for his Ksubi x Travis Scott collab, the music man spun some fresh beats for the enraptured crowd. The entertainer really got things going when he flipped his phone around to show his lady the scene.

Of course, the audience was quick to notice the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner's very recognizable face and started to cheer as soon as they saw her. 

Looks like despite Travis' demanding scheduling, these two are making it work!

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood

Check out the couple's whirlwind romance in pics...

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

April 26, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure." 

That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

April 29, 2017

Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."

Kylie Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

April 30, 2017

Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

INSTARimages.com

May 8, 2017

The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

May 31, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Matching Tattoos

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images

June 2017

The couple debuts matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

Article continues below

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday

BACKGRID

August 2017

Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.

Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

September 2017

Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.