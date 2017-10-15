Travis Scott FaceTimes Kylie Jenner During NYC Performance Amid Pregnancy Reports

These two aren't showing any signs of cooling off!

During a recent DJ appearance at the Ksubi store in the SoHo area of NYC, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott sent fans into a frenzy when he showed the crowd that he was FaceTiming 20-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner, whom he is reportedly expecting a baby with.

During the event, which was a promo for his Ksubi x Travis Scott collab, the music man spun some fresh beats for the enraptured crowd. The entertainer really got things going when he flipped his phone around to show his lady the scene.

Of course, the audience was quick to notice the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner's very recognizable face and started to cheer as soon as they saw her.

Looks like despite Travis' demanding scheduling, these two are making it work!