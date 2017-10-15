Travis Scott FaceTimes Kylie Jenner During NYC Performance Amid Pregnancy Reports

These two aren't showing any signs of cooling off!
During a recent DJ appearance at the Ksubi store in the SoHo area of NYC, 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott sent fans into a frenzy when he showed the crowd that he was FaceTiming 20-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner, whom he is reportedly expecting a baby with.
During the event, which was a promo for his Ksubi x Travis Scott collab, the music man spun some fresh beats for the enraptured crowd. The entertainer really got things going when he flipped his phone around to show his lady the scene.
Of course, the audience was quick to notice the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner's very recognizable face and started to cheer as soon as they saw her.
Looks like despite Travis' demanding scheduling, these two are making it work!
Check out the couple's whirlwind romance in pics...
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."
That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.
Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."
Gotham/GC Images
Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.
INSTARimages.com
The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.
GAMR / BACKGRID
Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.
Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images
The couple debuts matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.
BACKGRID
Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.
IXOLA/BACKGRID
Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.
